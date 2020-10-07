Jewel Price Up 4.6% Over Last Week (JWL)

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Jewel token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, BTC-Alpha and P2PB2B. Jewel has a total market cap of $13.16 million and approximately $663.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jewel has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jewel alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009404 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00257653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00035756 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00083345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.81 or 0.01530155 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020271 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jewel Profile

JWL is a token. Its launch date was July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,245 tokens. Jewel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jewel’s official message board is medium.com/@jewelpay . The official website for Jewel is jewelpay.org . The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Jewel

Jewel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, P2PB2B and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jewel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jewel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jewel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jewel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.