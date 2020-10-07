JKX Oil and Gas (LON:JKX) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.82

Shares of JKX Oil and Gas PLC (LON:JKX) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.82 and traded as low as $16.35. JKX Oil and Gas shares last traded at $16.90, with a volume of 333,002 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 17.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 17.85. The company has a market cap of $28.59 million and a PE ratio of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

JKX Oil and Gas Company Profile (LON:JKX)

JKX Oil & Gas plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in Ukraine, Russia, and Hungary. It has total reserves of approximately 93.9 million barrels of oil equivalent.

