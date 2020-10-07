Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Johnson Outdoors has increased its dividend payment by 78.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

JOUT stock opened at $86.70 on Wednesday. Johnson Outdoors has a 1 year low of $48.76 and a 1 year high of $97.00. The stock has a market cap of $874.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.62.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $138.39 million for the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.17%.

In related news, Director Terry E. London sold 3,848 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $335,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $83,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,748 shares of company stock worth $587,092. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 241.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,477 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Johnson Outdoors worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

JOUT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

