Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Downgraded to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) was downgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JLL. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $172.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.80.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

JLL stock traded up $1.42 on Wednesday, hitting $105.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,763. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.41. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $78.29 and a 1 year high of $178.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5,720.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.