JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust PLC (LON:JMF) Increases Dividend to GBX 21.50 Per Share

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust PLC (LON:JMF) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 21.50 ($0.28) per share on Friday, November 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $8.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:JMF opened at GBX 927.90 ($12.12) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.83 million and a PE ratio of -3.83. JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 598 ($7.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,430 ($18.69). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 899.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 873.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

About JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of mid cap companies that are a part of the FTSE 250 Index.

