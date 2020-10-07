JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust PLC (LON:JMF) Increases Dividend to GBX 21.50 Per Share

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust PLC (LON:JMF) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 21.50 ($0.28) per share on Friday, November 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $8.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:JMF opened at GBX 927.90 ($12.12) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.83 million and a PE ratio of -3.83. JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 598 ($7.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,430 ($18.69). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 899.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 873.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.
