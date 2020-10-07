Judges Scientific PLC (LON:JDG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 16.50

Judges Scientific PLC (LON:JDG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.22) per share on Friday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:JDG opened at GBX 5,027.80 ($65.70) on Wednesday. Judges Scientific has a 12-month low of GBX 2,995 ($39.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,060 ($79.18). The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.07 million and a PE ratio of 33.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,140 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,901.05.

JDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of Judges Scientific from GBX 5,380 ($70.30) to GBX 5,745 ($75.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences Group and Vacuum Group. It offers equipment for engineering education and research used at universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems, primarily for the food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

