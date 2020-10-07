K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 3.80 Per Share

K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from K3 Capital Group’s previous dividend of $3.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:K3C opened at GBX 151 ($1.97) on Wednesday. K3 Capital Group has a 52-week low of GBX 116.08 ($1.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 295.90 ($3.87). The stock has a market cap of $95.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 154.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 157.94.

K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported GBX 12 ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 12.80 ($0.17) by GBX (0.80) (($0.01)).

In related news, insider Charlotte Alexandra Stranner purchased 6,200 shares of K3 Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 160 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of £9,920 ($12,962.24).

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of K3 Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

K3 Capital Group Company Profile

K3 Capital Group PLC provides advisory services in the United Kingdom. It offers sell side advisory services to SME businesses in engineering, manufacturing, construction, technology, retail, wholesale, distribution, and business service sectors; company sales lead advisory and transaction support, and handling services; and business transfer services to clients in retail, catering, care, commercial, licensed and leisure markets.

