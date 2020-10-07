KARMA (KARMA) One Day Volume Hits $422.00

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. KARMA has a market capitalization of $11.28 million and $422.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including $13.77, $7.50, $18.94 and $24.68. During the last week, KARMA has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001542 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00008478 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000059 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.50 or 0.01264920 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092

KARMA Coin Trading

KARMA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $50.98, $20.33, $18.94, $24.68, $33.94, $24.43, $5.60, $51.55, $13.77, $7.50 and $10.39. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.