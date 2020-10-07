Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) were up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.89 and last traded at $1.85. Approximately 1,225,814 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,277,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $193.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Keane Group stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,509 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of Keane Group worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Keane Group, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic and engineered related solutions. It provides horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging & engineered, as well as other value-added services. The company operates through two segments: Completion, and Other Services. The Completion Services segment refers to the hydraulic fracturing and wireline divisions.

