Keller Group (LON:KLR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $608.81

Oct 7th, 2020

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $608.81 and traded as low as $600.00. Keller Group shares last traded at $630.00, with a volume of 103,049 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keller Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keller Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 720 ($9.41).

The stock has a market capitalization of $436.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 628.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 609.95.

In related news, insider Kerry Porritt purchased 47 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 655 ($8.56) per share, with a total value of £307.85 ($402.26). Also, insider Venu Raju purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 596 ($7.79) per share, for a total transaction of £5,960 ($7,787.80).

About Keller Group (LON:KLR)

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

