Kew Media Group (TSE:KEW) Trading Down 7.2%

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2020

Shares of Kew Media Group Inc (TSE:KEW) traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.64. 68,313 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 84,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 million and a PE ratio of -2.92.

Kew Media Group Company Profile (TSE:KEW)

Kew Media Group Inc operates as an independent content production company. It develops, produces, and distributes multiplatform, mass-audience, and returnable content in various genres, including factual, reality, lifestyle, drama, comedy, and documentary. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

