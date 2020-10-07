Lagardere SCA (EPA:MMB) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.30

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2020

Lagardere SCA (EPA:MMB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.30 and traded as high as $25.62. Lagardere SCA shares last traded at $25.32, with a volume of 444,642 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is €17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €14.47.

About Lagardere SCA (EPA:MMB)

Lagardère SCA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Lagardère Publishing, Lagardère Travel Retail, Lagardère Active, and Lagardère Sports and Entertainment. The Lagardère Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

