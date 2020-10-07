Learning Technologies Group PLC (LON:LTG) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 0.75 Per Share

Learning Technologies Group PLC (LON:LTG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Learning Technologies Group’s previous dividend of $0.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON LTG opened at GBX 127.20 ($1.66) on Wednesday. Learning Technologies Group has a 1-year low of GBX 97 ($1.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 174.40 ($2.28). The company has a market capitalization of $951.59 million and a P/E ratio of 102.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 142.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 131.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LTG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

About Learning Technologies Group

Learning Technologies Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various e-learning services and technologies in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mainland Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company produces interactive multimedia programs. It also engages in mobile e-learning, bespoke e-learning, and educational games businesses, as well as e-learning interoperability, and e-learning software licensing and the provision of related services, as well as operates an employee benefit trust.

