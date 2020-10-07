Leisure Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBU) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.12

Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NEBU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.12 and last traded at $27.61, with a volume of 696405 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.49.
Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Leisure Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.18 million, a PE ratio of 212.40 and a beta of 0.11.
About Leisure Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBU)
Nebula Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire companies or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Nebula Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.
