Leisure Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBU) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.12

Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NEBU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.12 and last traded at $27.61, with a volume of 696405 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.49.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Leisure Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.18 million, a PE ratio of 212.40 and a beta of 0.11.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leisure Acquisition stock. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NEBU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP owned about 0.18% of Leisure Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Leisure Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBU)

Nebula Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire companies or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Nebula Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.

