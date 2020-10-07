Life Settlement Assets A (LSAA.L) (LON:LSAA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.46 Per Share

Life Settlement Assets A (LSAA.L) (LON:LSAA) announced a dividend on Monday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share on Thursday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 26.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Life Settlement Assets A (LSAA.L)’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON LSAA opened at GBX 1.75 ($0.02) on Wednesday. Life Settlement Assets A has a 1-year low of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 2.35 ($0.03). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.91.

