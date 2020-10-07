Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.47

Lightbridge Corp (NASDAQ:LTBR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.47 and traded as low as $3.80. Lightbridge shares last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 182,875 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Lightbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 3.18.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Lightbridge Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTBR)

Lightbridge Corporation operates as a nuclear fuel technology company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Technology and Consulting. It offers all-metal fuel for operating and new build reactors; all-uranium seed and blanket fuel for existing plants and new build reactors; and thorium-based seed and blanket fuel for existing and new build reactors.

