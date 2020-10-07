Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.20

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.20 and last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $804.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.46 million. Lion had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lion Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers oral care products, including tooth pastes, toothbrushes, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, and interdental and denture products; and beauty care products, such as shampoos, conditioners and treatments, hair-nourishment treatments, men's hair and body care products, beauty soaps, liquid hand soaps and others, body washes, in-bath skincare series, and antiperspirants and deodorants.

