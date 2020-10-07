LSL Property Services plc (LSL.L) (LON:LSL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $192.45

LSL Property Services plc (LSL.L) (LON:LSL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $192.45 and traded as high as $215.00. LSL Property Services plc (LSL.L) shares last traded at $215.00, with a volume of 10,865 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $215.61 million and a P/E ratio of 12.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 214.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 192.85.

About LSL Property Services plc (LSL.L) (LON:LSL)

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

