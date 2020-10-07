Lyons Bancorp (OTCMKTS:LYBC) Trading 0.1% Higher

Lyons Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:LYBC)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.50 and last traded at $34.50. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.45.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.12.

Lyons Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LYBC)

Lyons Bancorp Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individual and small business customers. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans comprising residential real estate, commercial real estate, agricultural real estate, commercial and agricultural, and direct and indirect consumer installment loans; and residential real estate loans that include classes for 1-4 family and home equity loans, as well as consumer loans, which comprise recreational, auto, personal, and home improvement loans.

