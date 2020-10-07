Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.19

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.19 and traded as high as $1.27. Maiden shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 26,855 shares.

MHLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Maiden from $1.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.77.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.87 million during the quarter. Maiden had a negative net margin of 17.45% and a positive return on equity of 82.76%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Maiden stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned about 0.20% of Maiden worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

About Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.

