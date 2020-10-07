MAP Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $3.96 Million (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 7th. One MAP Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.96 million and $1,386.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded down 29% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MAP Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00257805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00035958 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00083221 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.70 or 0.01528458 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00155994 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol

MAP Protocol Token Trading

MAP Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAP Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAP Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.