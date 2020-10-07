Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the credit services provider on Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th.

Mastercard has increased its dividend by 73.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Mastercard has a payout ratio of 24.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mastercard to earn $8.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE:MA opened at $337.43 on Wednesday. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $337.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $339.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.72.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Truist boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.81.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.60, for a total value of $20,161,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,345,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,397,536,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total value of $1,536,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,357.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 538,145 shares of company stock valued at $165,428,390. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.