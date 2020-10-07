McChip Resources (CVE:MCS) Trading 7.1% Higher

McChip Resources Inc (CVE:MCS) traded up 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 4,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and a PE ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19.

Get McChip Resources alerts:

McChip Resources (CVE:MCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.57 million for the quarter.

McChip Resources Inc operates in the natural resource industry in Canada. The company invests in petroleum interests in Western Canada, as well as direct and indirect interests in minerals. It holds a 100% working interest in 4,147 acres and a 50% working interest in 240 acres in the Rocainville Area located in south eastern Saskatchewan.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for McChip Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McChip Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.