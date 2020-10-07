Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.24 Billion

Analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) will post sales of $5.24 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Mcdonald’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.15 billion. Mcdonald’s reported sales of $5.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mcdonald’s will report full-year sales of $19.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.70 billion to $19.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $21.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.37 billion to $22.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mcdonald’s.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. TheStreet downgraded Mcdonald’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BofA Securities upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded up $2.39 on Wednesday, hitting $226.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,972,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,123,828. Mcdonald’s has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $228.66. The stock has a market cap of $168.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mcdonald’s (MCD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.