MediaValet (CVE:MVP) Shares Up 2.3%

MediaValet Inc (CVE:MVP)’s stock price shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.23 and last traded at C$2.21. 20,210 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 58,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.16.

Separately, Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of MediaValet from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.48. The firm has a market cap of $44.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.95.

MediaValet (CVE:MVP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.75 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that MediaValet Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

MediaValet Company Profile (CVE:MVP)

MediaValet Inc primarily engages in developing and licensing enterprise-grade, cloud-based, digital asset management software worldwide. The company offers Creative Spaces, a hybrid desktop application to accelerate the local production and sync with a digital asset management system. It also designs mobile applications for iOS, Android, and Windows devices; and offers content publishing and analytics services.

