Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) Senior Officer Acquires C$14,973.75 in Stock

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) Senior Officer Darin Anthony Rayburn acquired 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.05 per share, with a total value of C$14,973.75. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 50,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$304,593.30.

Darin Anthony Rayburn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 29th, Darin Anthony Rayburn acquired 638 shares of Melcor Developments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.06 per share, with a total value of C$3,866.28.

Melcor Developments stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$6.10. The stock had a trading volume of 9,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,309. Melcor Developments Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$5.58 and a 52-week high of C$13.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.97. The stock has a market cap of $202.25 million and a PE ratio of 5.50.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$39.05 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Melcor Developments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

Melcor Developments Company Profile

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Investment Property, REIT, and Recreational Property divisions. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centers, and golf courses.

