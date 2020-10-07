MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $358,493.00

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $3.39 or 0.00031826 BTC on exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $27.57 million and $358,493.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.54 or 0.00615674 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006679 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005563 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.68 or 0.03209928 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000110 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000691 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,648,495 coins and its circulating supply is 8,138,852 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

MimbleWimbleCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.