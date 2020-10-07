Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Buys 935 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.9% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $42,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Independent Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.62 on Wednesday, hitting $147.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,415,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,312,074. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $389.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

