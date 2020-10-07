Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.20

Mobiquity Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:MOBQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.20 and last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 4262 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of -500.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Mobiquity Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MOBQ)

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc operates as a mobile advertising technology company primarily in the United States. It provides location-based data and insights on consumer's real-world behavior and trends for use in marketing and research; and accurate and scaled solution for mobile data collection and analysis.

