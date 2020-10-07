Nadler Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,477 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.52.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,445,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,323,881. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $73.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $141.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day moving average of $42.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

