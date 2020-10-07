Nano Tops One Day Volume of $3.65 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 7th. Nano has a market capitalization of $95.61 million and $3.65 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00006746 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitinka, Kucoin, Gate.io and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Nano has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,637.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $339.23 or 0.03189169 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $222.32 or 0.02090060 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00436180 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.97 or 0.01024483 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011332 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.97 or 0.00573233 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00048632 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, Bit-Z, RightBTC, Koinex, CoinFalcon, Gate.io, Mercatox, Binance, Kucoin, Coindeal, CoinEx, Nanex, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.