Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.99

Shares of Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.99 and traded as high as $12.05. Natural Resource Partners shares last traded at $12.02, with a volume of 7,448 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Natural Resource Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.01 million during the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 107.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Natural Resource Partners by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,103,351 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,461,000 after buying an additional 53,016 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 3.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 929,387 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,329,000 after purchasing an additional 35,264 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 2.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 916,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,185,000 after purchasing an additional 25,967 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 128.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 502,038 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 282,090 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 38.65% of the company’s stock.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NRP)

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; aggregates and industrial minerals are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.