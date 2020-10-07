NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.31

NCC Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NCCGF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.31 and last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

NCCGF has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised NCC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NCC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.35.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions.

