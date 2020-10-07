Nektan (LON:NKTN) Shares Down 96.5%

Nektan PLC (LON:NKTN)’s stock price fell 96.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01). 104 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 286,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.60 ($0.32).

The firm has a market capitalization of $60.64 million and a P/E ratio of -0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 24.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.36.

Nektan Company Profile (LON:NKTN)

Nektan plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides B2B gaming solutions and services in Gibraltar, the United Kingdom, the United States, India, and internationally. The company provides Evolve, a white label casino technology platform that manages the casino operator experience, including back-office operations.

