NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Declares $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2020

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the data storage provider on Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th.

NetApp has increased its dividend by 137.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. NetApp has a payout ratio of 47.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NetApp to earn $2.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.8%.

NTAP opened at $43.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.67 and its 200-day moving average is $43.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26. NetApp has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $65.38.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 240.01% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NetApp will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $1,018,719.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,719.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on NetApp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NetApp from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. 140166 restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.16.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Further Reading: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Dividend History for NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit