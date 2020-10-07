NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Declares $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the data storage provider on Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th.

NetApp has increased its dividend by 137.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. NetApp has a payout ratio of 47.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NetApp to earn $2.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.8%.

NTAP opened at $43.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.67 and its 200-day moving average is $43.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26. NetApp has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $65.38.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 240.01% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NetApp will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $1,018,719.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,719.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on NetApp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NetApp from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. 140166 restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.16.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

