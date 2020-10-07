NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Lowered to “Buy” at ValuEngine

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ NRBO traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,224. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $104.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.63.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.12. Research analysts anticipate that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, which is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia.

