New Peoples Bankshares (OTCMKTS:NWPP) Shares Up 1.6%

New Peoples Bankshares Inc (OTCMKTS:NWPP)’s stock price shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.88. 101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71.

In other New Peoples Bankshares news, Director John D. Cox purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,200.

New Peoples Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company for New Peoples Bank, Inc that provides banking and financial services to individuals, small to medium size businesses, and the professional community in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, time deposits, interest-bearing and noninterest bearing demand deposits, health savings, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

