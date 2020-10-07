New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2020

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of NYC opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. New York City REIT has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $30.00.

New York City REIT Company Profile

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE:NYC) is a real estate investment trust that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City, particularly Manhattan.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for New York City REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York City REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit