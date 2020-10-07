New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of NYC opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. New York City REIT has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $30.00.

Get New York City REIT alerts:

New York City REIT Company Profile

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE:NYC) is a real estate investment trust that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City, particularly Manhattan.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for New York City REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York City REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.