Nicola Mining Inc. (NIM.V) (CVE:NIM) Trading Down 3.8%

Nicola Mining Inc. (NIM.V) (CVE:NIM)’s stock price fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 112,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 174,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,823.20, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44.

Nicola Mining Inc. (NIM.V) Company Profile (CVE:NIM)

Nicola Mining Inc, a junior exploration and custom milling company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral property interests in Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Treasure Mountain project comprising 30 mineral claims and 1 mineral lease located to the northeast of Hope, British Columbia; and the New Craigmont project consisting of 21 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 10,913 hectares, and 10 mineral leases covering approximately 347 hectares located in the Merritt, British Columbia.

