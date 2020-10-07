NOIA Network (NOIA) Price Tops $0.0523 on Major Exchanges

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 7th. NOIA Network has a market capitalization of $16.82 million and approximately $272,437.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NOIA Network has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One NOIA Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0523 or 0.00000492 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020263 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00042859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006858 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009397 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $507.85 or 0.04771063 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00057186 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00031891 BTC.

About NOIA Network

NOIA Network (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a token. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 tokens. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork . The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia

NOIA Network Token Trading

NOIA Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

