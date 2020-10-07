Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NECB opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.29. Northeast Community Bancorp has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $12.25.

Get Northeast Community Bancorp alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Northeast Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Northeast Community Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.