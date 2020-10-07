Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,030.83

Shares of Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,030.83 and traded as high as $2,680.19. Ocado Group shares last traded at $2,668.00, with a volume of 877,359 shares.

OCDO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ocado Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,699.42 ($22.21).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,561.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,043.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion and a PE ratio of -144.77.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

