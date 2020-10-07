ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

OLCLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup lowered ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OLCLY traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.66. 781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.87. ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $31.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.65. The firm has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.71 and a beta of -0.04.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme Parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

