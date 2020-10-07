Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.07

Otelco Inc (NASDAQ:OTEL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.07 and traded as high as $11.43. Otelco shares last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 1,110 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Otelco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average of $9.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.97.

Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Otelco had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $15.47 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Otelco stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Otelco Inc (NASDAQ:OTEL) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 4.19% of Otelco worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otelco Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTEL)

Otelco Inc provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. The company offers local services, including voice lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and collection services for other carriers under contract; and directory advertising services.

