Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.01

Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.01 and traded as high as $11.96. Owens-Illinois shares last traded at $11.84, with a volume of 999,570 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Owens-Illinois from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens-Illinois from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Owens-Illinois currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get Owens-Illinois alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.31, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average of $9.07.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Owens-Illinois had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a positive return on equity of 81.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Owens-Illinois Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 33,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $372,622.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,842 shares in the company, valued at $639,472.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Owens-Illinois during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Owens-Illinois by 162.6% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 32,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 19,933 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens-Illinois during the first quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Owens-Illinois by 14.0% during the second quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 228,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile (NYSE:OI)

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens-Illinois Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens-Illinois and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.