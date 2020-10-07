P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut P H Glatfelter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

GLT stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.24. The company had a trading volume of 191,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,452. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average of $14.70. P H Glatfelter has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $19.03. The stock has a market cap of $631.80 million, a PE ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. P H Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $216.18 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that P H Glatfelter will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLT. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of P H Glatfelter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 220.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 79.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of P H Glatfelter during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 21.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

About P H Glatfelter

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

