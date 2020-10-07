Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.25

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2020

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Friday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

PHI opened at GBX 608.28 ($7.95) on Wednesday. Pacific Horizon Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 232.50 ($3.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 612 ($8.00). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 559.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 447.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70. The company has a market cap of $358.46 million and a PE ratio of 12.00.

About Pacific Horizon Investment Trust

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and of the Indian Sub-continent. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Horizon Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit