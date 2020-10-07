Pathfinder Income Unt (TSE:PCD.UN) Trading 0.2% Higher

Pathfinder Income Unt (TSE:PCD.UN)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$6.61 and last traded at C$6.61. 1,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 4,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.60.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.08.

Pathfinder Income Unt Company Profile (TSE:PCD.UN)

Pathfinder Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched by Middlefield Fund Management Limited. It is managed by Middlefield Capital Corporation. The fund invests in the fixed-income markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in convertible debentures. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stocks picking approach with focus on factors like stable historical and expected future cash flows, strong balance sheets, robust financial ratios with an emphasis on debt coverage and superior prospects for growth to create its portfolio.

