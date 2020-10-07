Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Decreases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,665 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 16.7% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.5% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 935 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 88.8% during the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 504 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 354,574 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $691,320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 134.9% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 59,410 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $115,833,000 after acquiring an additional 34,122 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 32.8% during the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,432.98.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $95.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3,195.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,276,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,088,085. The company has a market capitalization of $1,600.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,209.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,731.90.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,741,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.