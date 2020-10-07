Polybius Price Down 11.1% Over Last Week (PLBT)

Polybius (CURRENCY:PLBT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Polybius has a market cap of $5.43 million and approximately $15,995.00 worth of Polybius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polybius token can now be bought for about $1.37 or 0.00012856 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polybius has traded down 11.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020271 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00042810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009401 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $507.63 or 0.04771057 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00057198 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00031898 BTC.

Polybius Profile

Polybius is a token. It launched on March 30th, 2017. Polybius’ total supply is 3,969,565 tokens. Polybius’ official Twitter account is @PolybiusBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polybius’ official website is polybius.io

Polybius can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

